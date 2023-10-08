State polls :1.9 million vehicles expected on North-South Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public who intend to return to their hometowns or polling locations in conjunction with the state elections this Saturday, are reminded to plan their journey as some 1.9 million vehicles are expected to travel daily on the North-South Highway ahead of polling day.

PLUS Operations senior general manager Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said that highway users are expected to face longer travelling times on the highway due to the increase in vehicles between Aug 11 and 12, compared to normal days.

“However, to help the public enjoy a more comfortable journey, PLUS has made preparations in terms of highway operations and as well as facilities at toll plazas and rest and treatment (RnR) areas so that they are at the best level,“ he said in a statement today.

At the same time, PLUS has also temporarily stopped maintenance, upgrading or construction works that require lane closures on the highway from Aug 11 to 13, except for emergency works such as accident clearance and critical emergency repair work.

In addition, PLUS has ensured that the public facilities such as toilets, prayer rooms and petrol stations at the RnR and lay by areas operate 24 hours a day to accommodate the increased number of travellers.

“Highway users are also encouraged to take a break after every two hours of driving and enjoy the variety of food and drinks provided by our business partners at the RnR stops before resuming their journey,” he said.

For more updates on the traffic situation, download the PLUS Mobile Application, or follow them on Twitter @PLUSTrafik, or get the latest updates via PUTRI Chatbot, electronic message signs (VMS) along the highway and PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000. - Bernama