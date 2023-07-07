State polls: 2,000 additional personnel to be deployed in Selangor - IGP

SHAH ALAM: A total of 2,000 additional personnel will be deployed in Selangor to help ensure the smooth running of the state election, said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix).

“The state police have 14,000 personnel, and of that number, 10,000 will be deployed for the state polls.

“The remaining personnel and officers will continue to carry out their core duties,” he told a press conference on preparations for the state election here today.

Razarudin said a total of 70 hotspots have been identified in Selangor which will be monitored by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Special Branch Division.

“This is to ensure that people feel safe going out to cast their votes without facing any threats,” he said.

At the same time, Razarudin reminded all parties not to play up sensitive issues involving religion, royalty and race (3R) when campaigning.

He stressed that no one would be exempt from the police investigation if they touched on such sensitive issues.

“Even I myself will be investigated If I touch on the 3R issues. We will investigate, whether they are members of the public or politicians,” he said.

Selangor, which has 3,747,057 voters, will go to the polls on Aug 12 simultaneously with five other states, namely Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. -Bernama