State polls: 50% voter turnout in Terengganu

PUTRAJAYA: Half or 50 percent of eligible voters in Terengganu had cast their votes for the state election as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The percentage of voter turnout in five other states, however, is around 40 percent, with Kedah at 49 percent, Penang at 46 percent, Selangor at 44 percent, Negeri Sembilan at 42 percent and Kelantan at 40 percent.

For the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, the voter turnout was 47 percent as at 1 pm.

A total of 3,190 polling centres with 17,048 voting streams were opened today for the six state elections, starting at 8 am.

Also opened were 41 polling centres with 217 voting streams for the Kuala Terengganu by-election.