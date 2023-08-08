State Polls: 72,554 early voters fulfill their responsibilities

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 72,554 military and police personnel, including the General Defence Force (PGA), and their spouses have fulfilled their duties as early voters in the six state elections today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the voter turnout in Kedah was 96.02 per cent; Kelantan ((93.90); Terengganu (95.91); Penang (95.01); Selangor (95.87); and Negeri Sembilan (94.05).

Meanwhile, for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, a total of 1,286 early voters or 95.47 per cent of military and police personnel and their spouses cast their ballots.

“The EC congratulates all election returning officers and teams for carrying out their responsibilities really well today.

“Out appreciation and thanks also to the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, local authorities, Malaysian Information Department, the media and all parties involved either directly or indirectly for all the cooperation and support given to the EC,” he said.

The EC has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan and the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting starting at 8 am today.-Bernama