State Polls: All 19 MUDA candidates declare assets

PETALING JAYA: All 19 Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) candidates contesting in the Aug 12 state elections have declared their assets, said MUDA president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

This included submitting statutory declarations (SD) and a list of accumulated assets and liabilities and the public could access it via the party’s website at undimuda.my.

Syed Saddiq said the asset declaration was carried out transparently and candidates who declared assets were also bound by the SD that had been signed.

“This is a good governance process that MUDA placed as a pre-condition before they are officially picked to represent MUDA in the state elections.

“When done through the asset declaration process through SD, we are held accountable to that SD and we all know that we cannot cheat in SD, action can be taken. At the same time, we open our books and other media friends can also see, I think it’s fair,” he told reporters here today.

Syed Saddiq said the asset declaration process was not a gimmick. It is important because it places an accountability angle on those who join politics.-Bernama