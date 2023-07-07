State polls: All parties in Unity Govt will support chosen candidates - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: All the parties that form the Unity Government will give strong support to the candidates contesting in next month’s state elections, said DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming (pix).

“Our principle is simple, when the BN (Barisan Nasional) candidates go down and campaign, PH (Pakatan Harapan) will give solid support, vice versa.

“We also hope for PH candidates, BN will also campaign as a team,“ the Local Government Development Minister told a press conference on the Royal Town Planning and Development Guidelines here today.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12. -Bernama