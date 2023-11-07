State polls: Amanah may contest over 30 seats - Salahuddin

Salahuddin said the party is confident to retain the seats it won in the 2018 General Election.

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) may contest more than 30 seats in the simultaneous six state elections next month, said its deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the party may contest nine seats in Selangor, seven in Kelantan and three in Negeri Sembilan.

“In Terengganu, Amanah will probably contest three or four seats and in Kedah, seven or eight,” he told reporters after checking out prices of consumer goods at a hypermarket here today.

Salahuddin said the party is confident to retain the seats it won in the 2018 General Election and to win new ones, especially in the opposition-led states.

The Election Commission has set the six state polls to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with the nomination on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama