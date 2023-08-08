State polls: Amanah says five of its women candidates have chances of winning

KOTA BHARU: Women candidates fielded by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) to contest the state seats in Kota Lama (Kelantan), Kota Siputeh, Belantik and Sungai Limau (Kedah) as well as in Paroi, Negeri Sembilan have the potential to win the seats, said Angkatan Wanita Amanah Negara (AWAN) chief Aiman Athirah Sabu (pix).

Amanah is fielding seven women candidates in the Aug 12 state polls.

“If possible, we want all of them to win, but the five candidates have a good chance of winning,” she said, adding that it was based on their monitoring since the start of the campaigning period last week as well as the fact that the candidates have been with the people for a long time.

She told this to reporters after attending the Unity Women Gathering here which was also attended by the Pakatan Harapan candidate for Kota Lama, Dr Hafidzah Mustakim.

Aiman Athirah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister said the party will continue with their campaign trail by stressing their goal of giving the best to the people.

“Give us a chance and we will make changes for the welfare and good of the people.

“We have the MADANI Malaysia leadership that gives justice to people from all levels of society. In the eight months under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, we see the application of courtesy and humane traits (in the administration), including the ‘payung rahmah’ initiative that benefits the people,“ she added. - Bernama