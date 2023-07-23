State polls: Amanah to contest 31 seats, negotiating for two more - Mohamad

KOTA BHARU: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has confirmed the party is contesting 31 seats in the six states, with two more seats still being negotiated.

Its president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said the two seats still under negotiation are Tepuh and Bandar in Terengganu.

“Amanah will contest two seats in Penang, Kelantan (seven), Negeri Sembilan (two), Kedah (nine), Selangor (nine) and Terengganu (two).

“In the state elections, Amanah is retaining nine incumbents and fielding 15 new faces. There will be seven women candidates,” he told a media conference which was called to announce the list of the party candidates in the six state elections.

Also present was Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari.

Among those retained by the party is its incumbent Permatang Pasir (in Penang) Assemblyman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, who is Malaysian Fisheries Board (LKIM) chairman.

The state elections will be held simultaneously in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan with polling on Aug 12. The nomination day is on July 29.

According to Mohamad, Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar will be fielded for the Alor Mengkudu seat, while Kelantan Angkatan Wanita Amanah Negara (Awan) chief Dr Hafidzah Mustakim will be the party candidate for the Kota Lama seat in Kelantan. - Bernama