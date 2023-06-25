State polls: Amanah to contest at least eight seats in Selangor: Mat Sabu

KLANG: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will contest at least eight states in the upcoming Selangor state election, all of which the party won in the 14th general election (GE14).

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix), however, could not confirm how many seats Amanah will contest in total this time around.

“I am not sure how many (in total), but we will be defending all of our seats.

“The final number will be decided by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council in due time,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the Kompleks Sukan 89 Arena here today.

In GE14, Amanah won in Taman Templer, Hulu Kelang, Pandah Indah, Sungai Ramal, Seri Serdang, Meru, Sabak and Morib.

However, two of those seats switched hands after Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar and Ahmad Mustain Othman, its assemblymen for Meru and Sabak respectively, joined PKR two years ago. - Bernama