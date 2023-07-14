State polls: Amanah to contest three seats in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today announced that it will contest three seats in the upcoming state election following the outcome of the latest leadership committee meeting.

State Amanah chairman Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman (pix) said this was based on the incumbency factor for the three seats, namely Klawang, Lenggeng and Paroi.

“Overall, Negeri Sembilan Amanah has been a successful political partner in ensuring that the Pakatan Harapan-led state government’s agenda is successfully implemented.

“In preparation for the state polls, party president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has launched the election machinery for the three constituencies on July 12,” he said in a statement.

He also said that the state Amanah would submit the names of candidates for the three seats soon.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 constituencies, with PH currently holding 20 seats comprising DAP (11), PKR (six) and Amanah (three), while Barisan Nasional (BN) has 16 seats held by UMNO (15) and MIC (one).

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the state elections in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama