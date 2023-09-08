State polls: Amirudin confident PH-BN can win two-thirds majority in S’gor

SEKINCHAN: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) is confident that the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance can win by a two-thirds majority and go on to form the state government after the state polls on Saturday (Aug 12).

He said PH-BN can win at least 38-40 seats from the total of 56 State Legislative Assembly seats contested, with BN seen as capable of winning more than six constituencies.

He said this after the PH held a ceramah in Taman Sekinchan Damai here tonight.

Before the state assembly dissolution, PH held 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two) while PAS, Pejuang and Warisan had one seat each. The one other seat was held by an Independent assemblyman.

The last state seat of Batang Kali was declared vacant after its assemblyman was absent from the state assembly for over six months.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan and the Kuala Terengganu by-election. - Bernama