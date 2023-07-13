State polls: Amirudin confident Selangor PH already has 33 safe seats

KUALA SELANGOR: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is confident that the coalition can win at least 33 out of the 56 State Legislative Assembly seats in the state in next month’s state polls.

He described the 33 constituencies as safe seats for PH, with its partner Barisan Nasional (BN), thus enabling the coalition to form the state government in the coming term.

“I have seen the data and also carried out studies. Insya-Allah, so far, we actually already have 33 safe seats and can form the state government with a simple majority (exceeding 29 seats),” he said when speaking at the Bukit Melawati state assembly Madani Tour, here, yesterday.

“And I have yet to add the seven seats we actually won, which are considered marginal because we won below 2,000 votes. So, if we add those seven seats, then PH and BN can form the state government with 40 seats and obtain a two-thirds victory,” he said.

As such, he urged the PH and BN machinery to work harder together until polling day on Aug 12 to enable the coalition to achieve victory and form a Unity Government in Selangor in the coming state election.

In the 14th general election (GE14), PH dominated Selangor by winning 51 seats, followed by BN (four seats) and PAS (one seat).

Before the state assembly was dissolved, PH had 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two) while PAS, Pejuang and Warisan had one seat each and there was one independent assemblyman.

The Batang Kali seat was declared vacant in February after its assemblyman did not attend state assembly sittings for more than six months. - Bernama