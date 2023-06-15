State polls: Amirudin to seek audience before S’gor Sultan leaves for Hajj

SHAH ALAM: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will seek an audience with the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for consent to dissolve the state legislative assembly before His Royal Highness leaves for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Amirudin, however, said that he was waiting for an appropriate date to do so.

“If I can’t make it (audience), then I will go to Madinah (to seek consent), but I will try to avoid that situation, meaning I will try to seek an audience before His Royal Highness leaves for the Holy Land,” he told the media after attending the Selangor Mobility forum here today.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin are scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia next week to perform the Hajj.

The dissolution of the Selangor legislative assembly is to pave the way for the state election to be held.

In another development, Amirudin who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said negotiations for three more state seats between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) will be held either today or tomorrow.

Without naming the seats concerned, Amirudin said the talks will provide fair opportunities to all political partners with winning strategy being the primary factor.

“Every party must be big-hearted enough to view (the importance of) winnability, to ensure a simple or a comfortable majority win,” he said. - Bernama