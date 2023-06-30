State polls: Anwar hopes Malays in Penang will vote for Unity Govt parties

PERMATANG PAUH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) hopes that voters in Penang, especially the Malays, will vote for parties that represent the Unity Government in the upcoming state election.

Anwar hoped that voters in Penang would ‘recover’ from sentiments stirred during the last 15th General Election and support the Unity Government at the state level.

“I hope my friends (voters) in Penang know that sometimes we get carried away with sentiments (played) at that time...(I hope voters in Penang) will ‘recover, and we want this Penang Government to (complement) the Unity Government...so that we can work with the Federal Unity Government to champion the plight of the Malays in Penang,” he said when officiating the Qurban Perdana programme here today.

Anwar said that six months ago, he revived the Penang Bumiputera Development Council in order to defend the plight of the Malays in the state and ensure they do not feel left out.

In addition, Anwar said the Unity Government has demonstrated its sincerity in assisting the Malays through an agreement involving a government guarantee for the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to restructure the agency’s loans through the issuance of sukuk and revolving credit to restore its financial position.

“Two days ago, I signed an agreement for the cancellation of 80 per cent of Felda’s debt, of which 95 per cent of its settlers are Malays,” he said.

Anwar explained that Felda’s high debt was the result of the agency’s poor management, not the fault of the settlers.

Meanwhile, when asked about the chance of winning his family’s traditional seats in Permatang Pauh, Anwar replied, “Insya-Allah, we will win it.”

He also rejected the “green wave” narrative that uses religion and race issues to gain votes.

“There are people who say that those who are against their party are enemies of Allah. This is not right, I along with Pakatan Harapan and UMNO will continue to defend the nation and religion,” he said. - Bernama