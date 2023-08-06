State polls: Applications for postal voting open from June 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for domestic and international postal voting for the state polls in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu will be open from June 15.

Election Commission secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said applications for postal voting for all categories, namely Category 1A (EC officials, election staff and media personnel); Category 1B (Malaysians abroad); and Category 1C (agencies or organisations) must be made online at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

“However, police and army personnel, who are under Category 1A, must apply manually using Form 1A which can be downloaded from the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my from June 15.

“Form 1A must be submitted to the returning officer of the applicants’ election division after they are certified by their department heads,” he said in a statement today.

He said voters who are eligible and intend to use postal voting must register or have a MySPR account before applying for postal voting and are encouraged to register earlier to avoid any problems.

Ikmalrudin said the closing date for postal voting applications for Category 1A is three days before nomination day; Category 1B is three days after the special EC meeting; and Category 1C is six days after the special EC meeting.

“The dates for the special meeting to fix the important dates, including the closing dates for applications for domestic and international postal voting will be announced later,” he said.

For the delivery of postal ballot papers to voters outside of Malaysia (PTH), he said they need to contact the EC to check the overseas address stored in the EC record and update their address if they have moved or returned to Malaysia.

According to him, they can contact the EC at 03-8892 7218 or via email at pthluarnegara@spr.gov.my by June 23, at the latest.

For any information or further explanation, contact the EC at 03-8892 7218 or 03-8892 7200. - Bernama