State polls: Bersatu to contest five seats in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Bersatu will contest five seats in Terengganu in the state elections on Aug 12.

PAS deputy commissioner Datuk Dr. Alias Razak said this was unanimously agreed at a PN component party meeting.

“Yes, it is confirmed Bersatu will contest five seats in Terengganu. As to who are the candidates and which seats they will be contesting will be announced tomorrow,” he told a media conference today.

Terengganu PAS will be announcing its candidates for the state polls and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election at Masjid Rusila in Marang tomorrow night.

Dr Alias, the incumbent assemblyman for Bukit Tunggal, also urged all candidates, regardless of divide, to shun personnel attacks, and instead practise healthy and mature politics during their campaigns. -Bernama