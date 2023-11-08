State polls: Chow confident PH-BN will secure at least 30 seats in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is confident that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are capable of winning at least 30 seats in the Penang state election tomorrow, enough to form the state government.

“To be frank, to meet this target, several factors must also come into play. Firstly a high voter turnout.

“The next is for supporters from both PH and BN to vote for each other’s candidates to ensure victories for the two parties,” he told reporters here.

He was met after joining Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a meeting with a delegation from China led by its Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Asked whether former Deputy Chief Minister II Prof P Ramasamy's exit from DAP will affect support in the polls, Chow said he believes party supporters will see the bigger picture, which is to ensure Penang is retained.

Penang has 40 state constituencies. -Bernama