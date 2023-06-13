State polls: Cops identify 190 hotspots in six states - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified 190 hotspots in the six states involved in the coming state elections, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said Selangor had the highest number of hotspots, with 70, followed by Terengganu (66), Kedah (20), Negeri Sembilan (16), Kelantan (16) and Penang (two).

These locations are classified as hotspots as they have the potential to trigger provocations that could affect public order, he told reporters after visiting the Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Hospital in Cheras, here, in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebration today.

To ensure the smooth running of the state elections, he said the police have launched a special operation, dubbed Op PRN 6N, which will focus on aspects of voter security, polling stations and vote counting locations.

Acryl Sani said 93,833 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel will be involved in the early voting in the six states. - Bernama