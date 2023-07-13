State polls: Don’t succumb to money politics - Dr Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Voters in next month’s state elections must shun ‘money politics’ and exercise their electoral rights in a responsible manner, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the SME Leaders Programme at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today, Dr Mahathir said every citizen must uphold good values and integrity, and not succumb to corrupt practices to the point of ‘selling’ the country.

“We have to be responsible for our country. Do not vote because you get money and do not get involved with corruption, and we hope that Malaysians will love the country enough (and) not sell the country through corruption,” he said.

The polls in Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu will be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with nomination day set on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama