State polls: Dr Mahathir, Siti Hasmah cast ballots in Anak Bukit

ALOR SETAR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad cast his vote for the Anak Bukit state seat in the Kedah State Election at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah here at 9.22 am today.

His wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali also cast her ballots at the same polling centre.

Dr Mahathir, when met by reporters, called on the people to come out and vote, as the voter turnout at the polling centre this morning was a bit low.

“Some people just don’t bother, so they don’t go out to vote; they should vote to determine their future, but some people might be bored and think that voting is pointless, this is an irresponsible attitude,“ said the 98-year-old former Langkawi Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, when asked about his health after being admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) earlier this month for an infection, Dr Mahathir said he was in good condition.

“My health is okay, but I had a slight fever (at that time), so my doctors always insist I go to the hospital, (but) I don’t want to go to the hospital, I thought I could be treated at home, but they insist I go to the hospital.

“I was there only for about two days, so I am fine now,” he said. -Bernama