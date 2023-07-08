State polls: Early voters to fulfill their responsibility tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 97,388 individuals consisting of Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel as well as their spouses, will fulfill their responsibility as early voters in the six state elections tomorrow.

The early voting will also involve the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on June 27 to annul the victory of PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim in the 15th General Election after finding that corruption had taken place.

According to the Election Commission (EC) the latest electoral roll that has been updated up to June 21, 2023 will be used for the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

The early voting will see 49,660 military personnel and 47,728 police personnel as well as their spouses cast their ballots at 260 early polling centres involving 377 channels.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Terengganu by-election early voters will involve 1,362 policemen and 35 military personnel along with their spouses and four early polling centres will be opened at the Kuala Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters.

All the early polling centres for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will open simultaneously at 8 am and will close in stages according to their locations.

In Kuala Terengganu, the polling centres for the Batu Buruk state constituency will be the first to close at 12 noon, followed by Bandar state constituency at 2 pm and finally, Ladang state constituency at 5 pm. There are no early polling centres for the Waqf Mempelam state constituency.

The EC has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections and the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting on Aug 8.

The elections in the six states involve 36 state constituencies in Kedah; Kelantan (45); Terengganu (32); Penang (40) Selangor (56) and 36 in Negeri Sembilan.

The campaigning period was set for 14 days starting from the nomination day on July 29 and will run until 11.59pm, on Aug 11. - Bernama