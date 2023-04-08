State polls: Eight police reports including on 3R lodged in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have received eight reports, including one on the 3R or religion, royalty and race issue, as of yesterday in connection with the state election campaigning.

Penang police state election media spokesman SAC W. Pusphanathan said the report on the 3R issue was received on July 31 regarding an article published by a news portal.

“The complainant lodged the report over the article entitled ‘Muhyiddin says Allah issue shows govt run by non-Malays’ because it was felt that the statement touched on the 3R issue and should not have been made by a former prime minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin).

“Police have opened an investigation paper and the case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit under Section 505(C) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said six of the reports were on vandalism involving party flags and banners, with four cases in Seberang Perai Tengah district and one each in Seberang Perai Utara and Barat Daya.

Pusphanathan, who is state Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief, said these vandalism cases were being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Police also opened an investigation paper related to a Tik Tok video which allegedly slandered Perai seat independent candidate David Marshel.

“So far no arrests have been made in connection with these cases under investigation and I hope all parties would not touch on 3R issues or make provocations during campaigning, including damaging posters, flags and banners,” he said.

Asked on allegations by several Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates that they were being tailed by police on their campaign rounds, he said this was to ensure smooth campaign activities and public safety.

According to him, police have deployed 50 special teams on the ground for the by-election and there are also 40 election enforcement teams comprising personnel from the Election Commission, police, local authorities and party representatives conducting joint patrols.

Meanwhile, he said 6,451 officers and men of the Penang police contingent would be casting their ballots at 28 polling centres during early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama