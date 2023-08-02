State polls: Election panel must study in detail policy for political cooperation

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has suggested that the election committee set up by the Unity Government Secretariat study in detail the policy of political cooperation for the coming state polls.

Aminuddin, who is also Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said this was necessary so that good policies at the central level could be implemented in an orderly manner in other states.

“When there is a policy that has been jointly approved at the central level, then it can be continued at the state level. I hope that when there is a policy, it will be implemented in a better and more systematic manner.

“We accept (the decision) at the central level but we feel that the committee should study in detail the policy that needs to be adhered to so that no issues will crop up,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Negeri, here, today.

Yesterday, the media quoted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as saying that the Unity Government Secretariat had established three committees, including an election committee to draft strategies for the upcoming state elections. The other two committees are the strategy committee and the government and political agenda monitoring committee.

Besides Negeri Sembilan, the other states that will be holding their state polls are Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. In the 14th general election, the Negeri Sembilan PH won 20 seats and Barisan Nasional 16 seats.

Commenting on a statement by Bersatu Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is capable of wresting Negeri Sembilan or Selangor if Khairy Jamaluddin contested on their ticket in the state polls, Aminuddin said anyone could contest in the state.

“It’s up to him, this state practices democracy. Everyone says he (Khairy) can win, if you ask about me, I can win too... that’s politics,” he said. - Bernama