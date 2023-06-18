State polls: Gerakan president confirmed contesting in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau (pix) confirmed that he will be vying in the coming Penang state election.

Lau said he intends to stand in one of the state seats in Seberang Perai.

“I will announce the state constituency after the dissolution of the state legislative assembly,” he told reporters after opening the Penang Gerakan annual delegates conference today.

Commenting further, Lau said for the state polls which involve six states soon, the component party of Perikatan Nasional (PN) is only contesting in four states namely Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Kedah.

“Gerakan will not be fielding candidates in Kelantan and Terengganu because in the 15th general election (GE15), they (PN) were using PAS logo. Secondly after seat negotiation, Bersatu and PAS will play a very important role and they have many incumbents in both states.

“The incumbents will be given priority as PN candidates to contest. Most of the incumbents are from PAS and 95 per cent of the population are Malays and as such both parties will play an active role in the two states (Kelantan and |Terengganu) compared to Gerakan. This is why Gerakan is not taking part there,” he said.

In addition, Lau said the distribution of seats for state polls will be finalised between PN component parties next Wednesday (June 22) at PN headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Penang has 40 state assembly seats and in the 14th general election, Pakatan Harapan won 37 seats including two from Bersatu candidates who were still with it at the time while Barisan Nasional won two seats and PAS one.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow reportedly said the state government plans to dissolve the Penang State Assembly on June 28 to make way for the state election. - Bernama