State polls: GRS declares support for Unity Govt candidates - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans involved in the upcoming six state elections are advised to vote for the Unity Government to maintain the country’s political dynamics for a better future.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, when declaring full support for the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, described the government as the best platform for multi-racial Malaysia to move forward.

The Chief Minister also urged every voter to reject any political party that uses racial sentiments and religious bigotry as their campaign materials which would be detrimental to Malaysia’s plural society and would never guarantee the country’s future.

“Stability, one of the important factors for the country to progress can only be achieved when the people are united and not blinded by racism and bigotry,” he said in a statement today.

Hajiji said Sabah and its people are a good example of unity and solidarity in diversity because, regardless of their races, religions and political ideologies, have co-existed in harmony for so long, which is what the Unity Government is also promoting at the national level.

“Therefore, I call upon the people to support the Unity Government candidates in this state elections,” he said.

Earlier today, Hajiji and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, accompanied Anwar at the nomination centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Pusu in Gombak, Selangor.

Both state leaders were making their first appearance together with federal leaders in showing support for the ruling coalition candidates in the peninsula.

The Election Commission has set today as the nomination day and Aug 12 as the polling date for the polls in six states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, and the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama