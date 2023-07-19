State polls: How loyal are young voters?

KUALA TERENGGANU: It is still difficult to predict the voting pattern of young people in the upcoming six-state elections as their support is inconsistent and not bound to a single political party logo, according to an analyst.

“Yes, in the last 15th General Election (GE15), the majority of young people, especially in Terengganu, supported PAS, but these (votes) were not based on loyalty to the party, but rather the situation at that time (the trend of voting Perikatan Nasional and PAS).

“It (the trend) may shift in the coming state election...whoever (political parties) is good at ‘treating’ their perspective, then they will gain the support of these young voters,” ILHAM Centre chief researcher Dr Mohd Yusri Ibrahim told Bernama.

He said the truth is that these young voters were unprepared, lacking knowledge and a clear understanding of the electoral system which is the most important component in a democratic country.

“At the primary school level, they are not exposed to information about politics and elections. When they enter secondary school, they do learn History, but it only briefly discusses (politics).

“Right after finishing secondary school, they are required to vote...make important decisions for the country,” said Mohd Yusri.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Selangor has the highest number of young voters aged 18 to 20, at 274,194, among the six states holding elections on Aug 12.

This is followed by Kedah with 104,284 voters, Kelantan (96,513); Penang (67,633); Terengganu (64,264) and Negeri Sembilan (55,017).

Meanwhile, seasoned politician Tengku Sri Paduka Raja Tengku Ibrahim Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah is of the opinion that at the age of 18, people should be able to think maturely and make sound judgements.

“These young people don’t join parties (as members)...but where there is a hot issue, that’s where they will go. However, prior to casting their ballots, people must think carefully because each vote is critical to the state and the nation.

“They must carefully evaluate and do research before choosing (voting),” said Tengku Ibrahim, who was Parti Melayu Semangat 46 Liaison Committee chairman.

Bernama checks found that most young voters in the state do not give the impression that they are in favour of a certain party, instead their choice depends on the candidates’ personality and what they have to offer.

Terengganu’s top Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) scorer Aqilah Talib, 20, said she favours a credible candidate with a realistic manifesto and not an ‘empty can’.

“Every promise made in the manifesto must be fulfilled, not just be ploys just to gain votes...elected representatives must prioritise the welfare of the people,” she said.

Muhammad Azran Imran said he would vote for a candidate with a progressive outlook on an issue, regardless of his political affiliation.

“I also prefer young candidates who have strong leadership qualities over ‘recycled candidates’,” said the 19-year-old diploma student. -Bernama