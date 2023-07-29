State polls: Incumbent Aminuddin wants to continue serving Sikamat residents

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said winning the state election is crucial for him to continue his efforts to improve the welfare and prosperity of Adat Perpatih state.

The state Pakatan Harapan chairman said he must not take his three challengers lightly, especially the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, to ensure his mission is successful in defending the Sikamat seat he won since 2008, in the four-cornered battle in the Negeri Sembilan state election on Aug 12.

“I will continue to work to ensure victory. The rival candidates have their own advantages this time, there are candidates who are contesting for the fourth time, I cannot take all the rivals lightly this time, neither can the PN candidate,“ he told reporters after the end of nomination here today.

Aminuddin will face Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal (PN-Bersatu), and two independent candidates, namely Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin.

Returning officer Saiful Saadon announced the candidates for Sikamat seat at Coral Heights Community Hall.

During the announcement of PH candidates in Selangor on July 22, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hinted that Aminuddin to be retained as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar if the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance wins the state election next month.

Meanwhile, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and supporters of PH and BN, who accompanied Aminuddin in submitting his nomination form, said the Sikamat seat is important because it is the strength of PH in Negeri Sembilan.

“Without Aminuddin’s performance and the change of Malay voters who supported him in Sikamat, it would have been difficult to win the last general election.

“Many changes in Negeri Sembilan, especially among urban Malay voters, started in Sikamat,” said Rafizi, who is also the Economy Minister.

In the 14th general election, Aminuddin won with a majority of 3,413 votes by defeating Syamsul Amri Ismail (BN), Rahim Yusof from PAS and Bujang Abu, an independent candidate.-Bernama