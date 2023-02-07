State polls: Johor Umno to assist campaign in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Umno will be mobilising its machinery to Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu to assist in the impending state elections in the three states.

Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the move is not only to reciprocate the assistance of other states in helping Johor Umno when the state held its election in March this year but also to share the struggle to ensure success for the party in the state elections.

“We have discussed assigning the roles of each division for the state polls in the six states. Johor Umno will be involved in the state seats located in 11 parliamentary constituencies in Selangor, six constituencies in Negeri Sembilan and three constituencies in Terengganu.

“This is not only because other states came to help in the Johor state election but that we also felt it is a common struggle of ours in the state elections,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after chairing the liaison committee meeting at the Johor Umno Liaison Committee office here today. Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Mohamed Khaled who is Higher Education Minister said all Johor Umno machinery deployed to the state elections would also lend a hand to the partners of the Unity Government.

On the division of seats for the state election to Barisan Nasional (BN), the Umno vice president said the matter is based on the formula agreed upon by all party leaders and all details would be finalised before the nomination of candidates.

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that BN is expected to contest 45 per cent of the 245 state assembly seats in the six states while the rest will be contested by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said a race-based party like Umno should not be rejected considering that in government, it is more about the cooperation of all races. - Bernama