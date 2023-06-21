State polls: K’tan PAS submits over 100 potential candidate names to Syura Council

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan PAS has submitted a list of more than 100 names to be considered as candidates for the 39 state seats the party intends to contest in the upcoming state election.

Its secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said party leaders from each constituency have proposed three to five potential candidates to the state leadership.

“Among the names in the list are incumbents and the names have been submitted to the PAS Syura Council,” he said when met by reporters at Kota Darul Naim here today.

Wan Roslan, who is also State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman, also said that the list comprised candidates from various professions, including technocrats, professionals and religious scholars.

“Thirty per cent of them are new faces and there are women candidates as well,” he said.

Wan Roslan confirmed that PAS will be contesting 39 seats in Kelantan while Perikatan Nasional (PN) partner Bersatu will contest six.

Wan Roslan also said there were incumbent assemblymen who have opted not to run for election again, but he declined to name them.

PAS currently holds 37 seats in the state assembly, Barisan Nasional (7) dan Bersatu (1).

The Kelantan legislative assembly will be dissolved tomorrow. - Bernama