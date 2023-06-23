State polls: Kedah UMNO to ensure party machinery assists PH candidates

PENDANG: Kedah UMNO will ensure its election machinery assists Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates in constituencies not contested by Barisan Nasional (BN) during the upcoming state elections.

Kedah UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said UMNO and BN are prepared for the polls and hope its united front with PH will help candidates from both sides secure victory.

“So we are ready for both (seats contested by BN and PH). For example, if the Tokai seat is contested by PH, the BN division committee will assist as the PH will be the frontliner.

“And if the Sungai Tiang seat is contested by BN, then the PH team will assist us,” he said after attending a briefing on election preparations for the Sungai Tiang state constituency here today.

Mahdzir said BN-PH seat allocations are expected to be finalised before Aidiladha, while also hinting that BN could contest at least 15 seats in Kedah this time around.

“The two seats (of the total 36 ) that have not been finalised is not really a big issue... Insya-Allah sometime next week before Aidiladha, it can be resolved,” he said.-Bernama