State polls: Kedah young voters’ sentiments have changed since GE15 - Mahdzir

ALOR SETAR: The situation in which young voters were perceived to have been more aligned with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th general election (GE15) cannot be compared with current sentiments ahead of the upcoming state polls, Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said.

He said after the Unity Government was formed, young and middle-aged voters, especially in Kedah, began seeing for themselves reasons to make changes.

“The situation in November 2022 (GE15) was very different compared with seven months on.

“Then every party was scrambling for power, but now we now have the BN-Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Putrajaya,” he told reporters after a Kedah BN-PH leadership meeting here today.

He was responding to PN election director and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s statement that young voters now fancied PN more than PH.

He said the achievements of the seven-month-old Unity Government have opened the eyes of many, including youths, not to make the same decisions as in GE15.

Mahdzir also dismissed claims that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s programmes with university students were merely to attract young voters.

He said as prime minister, Anwar shoulders huge responsibilities and tasks, including explaining government policies and the country’s development plans. - Bernama