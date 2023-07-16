State polls: Kelantan PN to announce candidates on July 27

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) is scheduled to announce its full list of 45 candidates for the coming state election on July 27.

Its liaison secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the list of names of the candidates for the Kelantan polls had been finalised, with PAS contesting 39 seats and Bersatu six.

The six Bersatu candidates will vie for the State Legislative Assembly seats in Kok Lanas, Gual Ipoh, Paloh, Nenggiri, Air Lanas and either Kuala Balah or Bukit Bunga, he told a media conference at the Kelantan PAS Building here today.

Wan Roslan, who is also Kelantan PAS secretary, said the venue for the announcement would be decided soon and that 50 per cent of the new faces to be fielded are from various educational and career backgrounds.

“All the candidates will contest using the PAS logo, with the theme ‘Kelantan Maju Rakyat Sejahtera’ just like in the 15th general election (GE15). As for the number of women candidates, we tried to keep it the same or slightly more,” he said.

In GE15, PAS had two women candidates, namely Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (Demit state seat) and Rohani Ibrahim (Tanjong state seat).

Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.-Bernama