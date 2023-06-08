State polls: Kelantan police open four investigation papers

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police opened four investigation papers throughout the state elections campaign until yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that cases involved vandalism against the Malaysia MADANI poster, Facebook posts containing defamatory elements against candidates and damage to a billboard.

“A case of tarnishing a candidate on Facebook was detected yesterday, where a complainant from Pengkalan Chepa came across a post on the Pengkalan Chepa News page, claiming ‘Calon Chempaka diberitakan tidak solat Jumaat hari ini’ (Candidate contesting the Chempaka (state seat) reported not performing Friday prayers today).

“Another defamation case involved another Facebook post which displayed two pictures of a candidate along with the caption, ‘Terima Kasih Abe Wa Calon Baru Kita Sudi Singgah Minum Air Kedai Kopi Kito Berserta Sumbangan 1K’ (Thank you, brother Wa, our new candidate, for stopping by to have coffee at our shop and contributing 1K)’. The complainant referred the matter to the candidate who denied engaging in such an act,” he said.

Muhamad Zaki was speaking at a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters today.

These cases are being investigated under Section 427 and Section 404 of the Penal Code; Section 10(a) of the Election Offences Act 1954; Section 233 and Section 233 (1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he added. - Bernama