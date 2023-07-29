State polls: Loke describes contest for Chennah seat as “friendly match”

JELEBU: Transport Minister Anthony Loke (PH-DAP) describes his fight for the Chennah seat against Rosmadi Arif (PN-Bersatu) in the state polls as a “friendly match”.

The DAP secretary-general said that despite having a close relationship with Rosmadi, he would never underestimate his opponent’s ability.

Loke, the incumbent Chennah assemblyman appointed Rosmadi, a Bersatu member, as the Kampung Chennah Village Development and Security Council (MPKK) chairman when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the administration of the state government in 2018.

Even though Bersatu decided to leave PH, Loke insisted that the state government retain Rosmadi as the Kampung Chennah MPKK chairman.

“I see the contest as a ‘friendly match’ between two buddies...My campaign will be based on my track record to convince voters in the Chennah state constituency to ensure PH’s victory.

“In politics, we must maintain a positive attitude and celebrate democracy. This election campaign must be conducted in an orderly and courteous manner,” Loke told reporters at the nomination centre for the Chennah seat at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Yuk Hua, Kuala Klawang here today.

Meanwhile, Rosmadi said that although Loke is his close friend, he is still optimistic about putting up a fierce fight in order to secure victory in the state polls.

“...our machinery has been mobilised and this is going to be a tough fight because I’m up against a Minister and the DAP secretary-general,” he said.

In the 14th General Election, Loke defended the Chennah seat with a majority of 1,155 votes after garnering 5,031 votes in a three-cornered contest against Barisan Nasional and PAS candidates.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan and early voting on Aug 8.-Bernama