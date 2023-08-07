State polls: MCMC will take oversight on telcos for network capacity, service coverage

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take oversight on telecommunications companies (telcos) to optimise their network capacity, service coverage and enhance the quality of experience for the upcoming state elections which will be held in six states.

MCMC Corporate Communications in a statement to Bernama said due to the elections, it is anticipated that the traffic will grow and demand for coverage will also increase including on polling day.

However, it said MCMC is on top of telecommunications coverage and services to be in the best of conditions.

“MCMC state directors in the six respective states will also take the supervision at the front line and monitor the service coverage by telcos to ensure it is at satisfactory level. MCMC is ever ready to address the matter,” read the statement.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be held on Aug 12, with nomination date fixed for July 29, while early voting will be on Aug 8.-Bernama