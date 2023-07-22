State polls: Minister, former ministers among BN candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: A minister and several former ministers are among the 108 candidates to be fielded by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the six state elections next month.

Heading the list is Umno deputy president and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who will defend his Rantau seat.

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, the former Housing and Local Government Minister and Youth and Sports Minister, has been named BN candidate for the Bertam seat in Penang.

Others are former Education Minister and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid for the Pedu seat and former Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, who will defend the Kijal seat.

Their names were announced by Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at the BN candidate announcement ceremony at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur tonight, with BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other BN leaders also present.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson Umno Division deputy chief Mohd Najib Mohd Isa and Kedah Puteri Umno chief Nuraini Yusoff are among the new faces to represent BN in the state polls. -Bernama