State polls: Mohamad Hasan defending Rantau seat for fifth time

SEREMBAN: UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is defending the Rantau state constituency for the fifth time since 2004.

Mohamad who is also the Defence Minister is facing a straight fight against Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Rembau PAS deputy president Rozmal Malakan.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement of the list of candidates by the Returning Officer for the Rantau state constituency Norazam Nayan at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Sri Sendayan here, he said that he would not take the opposition lightly although he has served as the representative for the constituency for four terms.

“It’s like playing football, situations and conditions are different, issues are sometimes different so we respect each candidate...I also need to work hard...I hope throughout the contest period we try to enlighten the voters and campaign healthily,“ he said.

Mohamad, 67, who is also Rembau MP said he hoped that all voters will once again support him who is representing Barisan Nasional (BN), to ensure that the party under the Unity Government wins the state polls.

“Voters should not be fooled by the idea that if the results are in favour of other parties, then the central government will fall, no, no such thing...we have to ensure that the state government is in line with the federal government so that the state can be well managed,“ he said.

Dubbed as an underdog candidate in the fight, Rozmal who is making his debut in the state polls said he was optimistic that PN has a chance to win the seat.

The Election Commission has set today as the nomination day and Aug 12 as the polling date for the polls in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, with early voting on Aug 8.-Bernama