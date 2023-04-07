State polls: Mohamad optimistic BN, PH can rest control of Kedah, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is optimistic that the BN-Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance will be able to wrest control of Terengganu and Kedah in the coming state elections.

However, the UMNO deputy president said the victory could only be achieved with the right strategy.

“As an underdog in the state polls, we will do our best and I hope the machinery will continue to intensify their efforts.

“There is a chance to win in Kedah and Terengganu, but in Kelantan, I think we can add seats if we are determined to win in our respective areas,” he told reporters after officiating the presentation ceremony of the Yayasan Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera Bursary at Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

In the meantime, Mohamad hinted that he would defend the Rantau state seat in Negeri Sembilan, in the upcoming state polls.

“Insya-Allah (I will contest the Rantau state seat). We have not decided on the ratio of ‘fresh’ and ‘old’ faces (in the state polls), but we will focus on fielding winnable candidates,” said the Rembau member of Parliament when asked by reporters about BN candidates for the state polls.

Mohamad said BN was awaiting the final list of candidates from the six states that will be having their elections before vetting them.

Last Saturday, Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that BN was expected to contest 45 per cent of the 245 state seats in the six-state elections, while the rest would be contested by PH.

In another development, Mohamad, who is also the Defence Minister said the full report on the fatal hand grenade explosion incident during a training exercise at the Syed Sirajuddin camp in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, on June 25 will be released after an internal committee set up to look into the incident completed its investigation.

“The police and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) are investigating the incident, so it is best for us to wait for the report of the internal investigation committee,” he said.

In the incident at 12.10 pm, student of the Institute of Administration and Management Studies (INSTAR), Sendayan Air Base Aircraftman 1 Mohd Iqmal Masdi, 22, was confirmed dead at the scene, while trainer Corporal Syuib Bidin, 33, died at 5.45 pm while being treated at the Segamat Hospital.-Bernama