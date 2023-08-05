State polls: Mohd Isam not defending Gemencheh seat in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Gemencheh state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa announced today that he will not be defending the seat in the upcoming state election.

First-time Tampin MP, Mohd Isam, said he made this decision as he wanted to fully focus on his parliamentary constituency.

“I pray my friends will win in the upcoming elections as I will not be contesting. It means (the) Gemencheh (seat) is vacant, so if Datuk Speaker (Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar), is interested, he can go ahead (and contest).

“But before that you have to propose....it is not like proposing to the princess of Gunung Ledang, the first condition is to join UMNO,“ he said when speaking at the adjournment session of the fifth session of the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly here.

He also expressed his appreciation to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and the state government leadership for carrying out their responsibilities very well throughout this session.

Mohd Isam was also optimistic that the state government would remain led by the Unity Government in the coming session, thus making Negeri Sembilan one of the developed states in the country.

“We hope the next government will focus on continuing to help the community, especially in Tampin, Jempol and Jelebu, win or lose, as long as the community’s welfare is taken care of, fulfil the pledges,“ he said.

Mohd Isam, 54, of Barisan Nasional (BN), has been Gemencheh assemblyman since 2013 and became the Tampin MP after polling 23,283 votes, ahead of three other candidates, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Faiz Fadzil (22,007 votes); Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Abdul Halim Abu Bakar (14,962 votes); and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) candidate Zamani Ibrahim (781 votes) in the 15th general election (GE15).

Fellow first-time Senaling assemblyman Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan of BN, who is also Kuala Pilah MP, then interrupted the sitting, stating that it might be his last speech as an assemblyman.

“If this is my last speech as an assemblyman, I wish to express my thanks...we have built good rapport with all the people’s representatives, and issues presented to the government were discussed well,“ Adnan said.

Earlier, the state assembly sitting today also passed the Members of the Administration and Members of the Legislative Assembly (Remuneration) (Amendment) Enactment 2023 after the amendment motion by Aminuddin was unanimously supported by assemblymen.

Among others, it aims to include the words ‘Timbalan Yang Dipertua Dewan’ (Deputy Speaker of the House) in the definition of ahli or anggota (member) to clarify the rights and privileges of the Deputy Speaker of the House as part of a member.

The state assembly meeting has been postponed to a date to be announced later. -Bernama