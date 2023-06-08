State polls: More Undi18 voters expected

GEORGE TOWN: The number of Undi18 voters is expected to increase for the upcoming State Elections after the young voters experienced voting in the 15th General Election (GE15) last year, said Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Adam Adli hoped the number of youth voters would highlight their representation towards voting a respectable mandate for the state governments that will be established after the polls this Aug 12.

“The GE has given them (Undi 18 voters) a realisation (on importance of voting) from a real-life experience,“ he said to the media after the launch of the Penang-level Fit Malaysia Programme at Padang Kota Lama here today.

He added that the voters have understood their responsibilities and are confident in their decisions to implement them according to the country’s and society’s needs.

Undi 18 refers to voters in the 18- 20 years age group after the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18 in 2021.

Voters in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will cast their votes to elect their new state governments on Aug 12, with early voting on Aug 8. The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will also be held on the same date.

Meanwhile, the Fit Malaysia Programme at the Penang state level is the curtain raiser for the national programme and will make its way to Terengganu this Aug 19 at Bandar Baru Kuala Nerus.

Adam Adli said the programme with a health carnival concept had met its target participation with 11,000 Penangites from all ages participating in activities such as a 10 kilometre (km) and 30km fun ride, a 5km and 30km fun run, a 3km fun walk as well as a fitness and health fair.

“The Fit Malaysia Programme will then tour the whole country and reach its final destination at Dataran Pahlawan Putrajaya this Oct 14,“ he added.

He said the programme is an initiative from the Youth and Sports Ministry through the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) to culturalise and popularise sports in the community with the practice of an active, fit and healthy lifestyle in line with the Malaysia MADANI framework. - Bernama