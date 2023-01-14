State polls: Mukhriz lists five options for Pejuang

SERI KEMBANGAN: The formation of political cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) is one of the matters that will be discussed at the General Assembly of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) today.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said political cooperation is one of the five options the party will consider in preparation for the upcoming elections in six states.

“Other options are to go solo at the polls, and Pejuang will have the chance to win if we focus on contesting in a few seats in certain states,” he said when delivering his policy speech at the party’s general assembly here.

Mukhriz said that Pejuang could also continue to contest as a component party in Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) or opt out from contesting in state polls.

Elaborating, he said opting out will give Pejuang time to strengthen the party and aims to contest in the next general election.

“This proposal is to protect the party from losing three times in a row in a short period of time,” he said.

Before this, Pejuang contested 42 seats in the Johor State Election and 125 parliamentary seats in the last 15th General Election but lost all of them. - Bernama