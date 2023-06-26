State polls: N.sembilan BN hopeful for two additional seats

KAJANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) has requested two additional seats to contest in Negeri Sembilan in its negotiations with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming state election.

Negeri Sembilan UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said BN is hopeful that the coalition can be allowed to field candidates in any one of the state seats under the Seremban and Jelebu parliamentary constituencies.

The Jelebu MP said a decision on the request is likely to be made at the PH presidential council meeting soon.

“We are feeling optimistic about the two additional seats,” Jalaluddin, who is also Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) chairman, said after a visit to the LLM Traffic Management Centre at Wisma Lebuh Raya here today.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state constituencies, with PH holding 20 and 16 with BN.

Besides Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will also be facing state elections.-Bernama