State polls: N.Sembilan DAP wants to defend its 11 seats - Loke

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan DAP intends to defend all of its 11 state seats in the upcoming state election, its chairman Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said.

He said this would be among the proposals by Pakatan Harapan (PH) during its negotiations with Barisan Nasional (BN) on seat distribution for the 36 state seats to be contested in Negeri Sembilan.

Loke said DAP had won the 11 seats, namely Chennah, Bahau, Nilai, Lobak, Temiang, Bukit Kepayang, Rahang, Mambau, Seremban Jaya, Lukut and Repah in the past three general elections since 2013.

“So the proposal would be seats won by DAP in Negeri Sembilan would remain with the incumbent party. But we are open to negotiations.

“As I mentioned, we will leave it to the wisdom of the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun) to negotiate at the state level (with BN)” he told reporters after officiating at the 21st Negeri Sembilan DAP Convention here today.

The Transport Minister said he was confident with Aminuddin’s leadership and the good relations he enjoys with all parties, including BN.

“We are not greedy, we are not asking for additional seats, we only want to defend the seats we hold. We have stated our intentions, it is up to to the Menteri Besar to negotiate on behalf of the state PH. I gave my assurance to the Menteri Besar that DAP will give its full focus on retaining all 11 seats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said there have not been talks so far with state BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on seat distribution for the state polls, but added that he was ready for discussions.

He said all Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers of states involved in the elections will be meeting this week to choose a suitable date to dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies to make way for the polls.

Besides Negeri Sembilan, the other states in which state elections must be held soon are Penang, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah. - Bernama