State polls: N. Sembilan PH has no problem working with BN - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) has no problem working with Barisan Nasional (BN) to face the state election.

However, its chairman, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said matters regarding cooperation will only be decided by the leadership of the parties involved, and at the PH level it will be determined by the PH Presidential Council.

“For me, there is no problem to cooperate. If that is the directive, we will follow it. I have not met Tok Mat (BN deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) officially, only at Parliament,” he said.

Aminuddin, who is also Negeri Sembilan’s Menteri Besar, said this to reporters after presenting a RM100,000 contribution to the east coast flood victims here today.

The PKR vice-president also believed that PH supporters at the grassroots level will also be receptive to the decision which will be made later.

Meanwhile, commenting on the alleged difficulty for PH and BN to hold negotiations (for cooperation), he described that this was only the view of some parties.

“That’s just their view, perhaps during their time, that’s what happened; we don’t know. However, in the current situation, whatever the decision made, it should be accepted,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will be involved in state elections this year. - Bernama