State polls: N.Sembilan PN aims to win at least 19 seats

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) is aiming to win at least 19 out of the 36 state seats in the upcoming state election to enable the coalition to form a state government.

Negeri Sembilan PN chairman Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith said although it was not an easy task, through hard work and commitment of PN machinery, it was not impossible to achieve the target.

“We are aiming to win two to three state seats in each parliamentary constituency in Negeri Sembilan. We will try to do better than the recent 15th General Election (GE15).

“We learnt a lot from GE15, I hope we can keep the momentum so that we are better prepared to face the state election. We will also focus on gaining support from young voters,” he told reporters after the PN Machinery Appreciation Night event, here last night.

Eddin Syazlee is also confident that PN has a high chance of ‘dominating’ Negeri Sembilan following the coalition’s victory in the Padang Serai parliamentary seat and based on the current developments in the country, as well as the systematic planning of the party machinery.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state seats and in the 14th General Election, Pakatan Harapan won 20 while Barisan Nasional took 16. - Bernama