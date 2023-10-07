State polls: N.Sembilan police identify 6 hotspots

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police have identified six hotspots in the state in the run-up to the state election next month.

Negeri Sembilan police chief, Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof (pix) said 4,400 officers and personnel will be deployed in the coming state polls.

“Police are prepared physically and mentally to handle the state election with a staff strength of 4.400 officers and men.

“Apart from that, the state police contingent headquarters (IPK) will also receive human resource assistance of 1,000 personnel from Bukit Aman in phases,” he said in a media conference at the state IPK here today.

He said police also called on parties holding political programmes to respect the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 as well as informing the authorities on organising such programmes.

In this regard, he said the state IPK has solved 14 cases of house robberies by a gang of eight men through arrests made from July 1 to 8.

“10 of the cases were in the state while three cases were in Selangor and one case in Perak involving losses amounting to RM550,000,“ he said.

The suspects aged between 23 and 36 were remanded for five days from July 7 and the case will be investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.

“The gang’s modus operandi is to rob in the night and early in the morning by jumping over the fence of residential parks, armed with machetes. The suspects also wore masks and gloves to avoid getting identified,” he said.

He said five of the suspects have criminal records such as robbery, theft, sabotage, criminal threat and among the items confiscated were a safe, mobile phones, vehicles and several housebreaking tools.

“Police also seized foreign currencies from China, Thailand, Vietnam and Turkiye, watches and jewellery,” he said. -Bernama