State polls: N.Sembilan proposes dissolving legislative assembly on June 1 - MB

SEREMBAN: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has proposed that the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly be dissolved on June 1 to pave the way for the 15th state election.

Aminuddin, who is also PKR vice-president, however, said the proposed date would need prior discussions and the endorsement of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council.

“We have yet to discuss this with the Presidential Council, but the proposed date is June 1. This is just a proposal, we will have discussions after this and the date could change. We also have the meeting of Menteris Besar (and Chief Ministers) at the end of February, and we will have informal discussions, InsyaAllah.

“It is up to the Election Commission (EC) whether to hold an election within 60 days... meaning, having it simultaneously with the other states should not be a problem,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year gathering here today.

Yesterday, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor hinted that the Kedah legislative assembly will be dissolved after June 18.

He said this was based on several factors, including the fasting month, Aidilfitri celebration, the Haj season and the Aidiladha celebration.

Apart from Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, the four other states in which state elections are due this year are Selangor, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama