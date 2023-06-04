State polls: N.Sembilan Umno, PH hold early discussion on seat distribution

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan UMNO has held an early discussion with the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) to seek an understanding in facing the upcoming state election, especially concerning seat distribution.

State Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said it was to prevent clashes of seats between the two parties thus ensuring that both parties can secure all 36 state seats.

“Yesterday I met Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun for the first time...we are looking for a point of common understanding so that Umno and BN seats do not clash with (the seats to be contested by) PH in the state election, in principle that is what we should focus on, InsyaAllah we will make a decision soon,” he said.

He said this to reporters in a media conference after the state Liaison Committee meeting here yesterday.

Asked about the poster boy candidate for the Menteri Besar position, Jalaluddin said the matter will be decided by the parties’ top leadership in the Unity Government. - Bernama