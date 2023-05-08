State Polls: Negeri Sembilan PN launches manifesto, offers eight main thrusts

SEREMBAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) today launched its manifesto for the Aug 12 Negeri Sembilan state elections, offering eight main thrusts and 19 pledges to be implemented if it forms the next state government.

State PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, when launching the manifesto online, said the manifesto focused on reducing the cost of living and empowering the education and welfare of the people.

The eight main thrusts are Driving Economic Resilience and Addressing the Cost of Living; Empowering Education; Improving Social Welfare; Boosting Ecotourism; Sustaining the Future of Youth; Empowering Women; Strengthening Infrastructure and Security Networks; and Improving Efficiency of Governance.

In the 14th general election, Negeri Sembilan, which has 36 state constituencies, saw Pakatan Harapan (PH) win 20 seats, DAP 11, PRK six, Parti Amanah Negara three and Barisan Nasional 16 (UMNO 15 and MIC one).

In the state polls this time, PN is contesting in all 36 constituencies.-Bernama